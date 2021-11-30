Hard Rock submits demolition plan for mall ahead of casino construction

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — More than a year after city residents voted in favor of allowing the incoming casino to operate, a spokesperson for the Hard Rock project says it has submitted a plan for demolition and work at the former Bristol Mall where the temporary casino will be.

“We have submitted a demolition plan to the City. This plan relates to preliminary site evaluation work at the Mall that we need to complete before finalizing our design for the temporary casino. We continue to work closely with the Virginia Lottery on next steps for construction of the temporary gaming facility, and planning for the permanent one. We appreciate the ongoing cooperation and assistance from local and state officials for all necessary permitting and licensing requirements.” Andy Poarch, spokesperson for Hard Rock Casino project

Hard Rock intends to operate the temporary casino at the mall until the resort-style casino is built.

Bristol was one of four cities in Virginia that was approved to apply for casino licenses.