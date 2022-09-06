JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hard Rock’s mobile sports betting app is now live in Tennessee and Indiana.

This comes after the Hard Rock Sportsbook app was made available in Virginia earlier this year.

“We are excited to offer the legendary Hard Rock experience to our mobile sports betting players throughout Indiana and Tennessee,” Marlon Goldstein, executive managing director & CEO for Hard Rock Digital, said in a release. “The successful debut of the Mystery Wheel is the latest example of the unique interactive experiences that can only be found at Hard Rock Sportsbook as well as our commitment to building the most entertaining app in the market.”

The app can be downloaded through the App Store for iOS users or Google Play for Android users.