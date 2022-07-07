BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – In the lead-up to its grand opening, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino released a series of sneak peeks to show customers just what they can expect from the new venue.

In several posts by the casino’s Facebook page, the photos show a renewed front veneer with a Bristol-specific sign featuring a guitar head — a reference to the city’s long history with country music.

Photo: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Photo: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Photo: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Photo: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Photo: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Photo: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Photo: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

For the merch-minded, the Hard Rock Rock Shop can be seen full of related apparel and souvenirs.

In one photo, a “Buffalo” slot machine can be seen with staff demonstrating how payouts work.

If all the dice-rolling and arm-pulling gets tiring, one photo shows a hand-stretched pizza on its way into an oven in the casino’s “Brick’d” Brick Oven Pizza restaurant. Two others, Mr. Lucky’s and the Bristol Bar, make up the business’s current food offerings.

A bright blue sign appears to greet guests as they enter the venue and sports the logo spotted at all other Hard Rock sites across the globe.

A close-up of a craps table reveals that the blue-felted betting game offers a variable “fire bet,” with payouts of 299 to 1 if a new shooter hits six unique points before they crap out.