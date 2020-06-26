Hard Rock plans to apply for a temporary casino license to allow gambling during construction

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock Casino Bristol plans to apply for a temporary casino license, which would allow casino-style gaming during the construction of the project.

The temporary casino would be located within the former Bristol Mall property, according to the project’s public relations firm and would be open to the public.

All of this is dependent on a city referendum to legalize casino-style gambling and pending licensing by the Virginia Lottery.

That referendum vote will happen November 3rd.