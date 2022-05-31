JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hard Rock International is looking to hire more employees for its temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia.

The company will host a hiring event for the casino at the Double Tree Hotel in Johnson City on Wednesday, June 1. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The hotel is located at 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City, TN.

A media advisory regarding the event states that applicants will be hired on the spot, and Hard Rock will help with any license applications needed.

The advisory states that the company is looking to hire cooks at rates of $15-$17/hour. Hard Rock is also offering a $2,000 signing bonus.