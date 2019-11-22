Hard Rock named operator of proposed Bristol, Virginia casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Project developers have named Hard Rock as the operator of the proposed casino at the former Bristol Mall.
“We are excited to collaborate with Hard Rock, a well-respected and legendary entertainment brand with legions of devoted customers across the country and around the world,” said Jim McGlothlin, CEO of The United Company and partner on the project, in a statement Friday.
Hard Rock operates 31 hotels and 12 casinos plus 218 cafes and Rock Shops.
According to the statement, the new casino would be named Hard Rock Casino Bristol.
However, state legislators will have to legalize gambling in Virginia first.
You can read the full statement from the Alliance Group below:
“We are excited to collaborate with Hard Rock, a well-respected and legendary entertainment brand with legions of devoted customers across the country and around the world. Hard Rock is known for its 31 award winning hotels and 12 casinos, in addition to 218 cafes and Rock Shops® which offer a wide range of amenities that appeal to many different audiences. Hard Rock’s iconic brand speaks to its deep roots in live music entertainment and world-class memorabilia collection, which will play a prominent role at Hard Rock Casino Bristol. This focus on music will complement our region’s country music heritage and dynamic music scene in the Twin City.”Jim McGlothlin, CEO of The United Company and partner on the project.
“After vetting multiple leaders in the industry, we are convinced that Hard Rock is the best fit for our project and our community,” said Mr. McGlothlin “The Hard Rock team understands the significant economic development impact the Hard Rock Casino Bristol will have on the city and the entire surrounding region, in terms of new jobs and additional tax revenue. As seasoned casino resort operators, they are committed to working closely with us to maximize the benefits of this project for local residents while highlighting the many opportunities this region has to offer to all.”