Hard Rock named operator of proposed Bristol, Virginia casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Project developers have named Hard Rock as the operator of the proposed casino at the former Bristol Mall.

“We are excited to collaborate with Hard Rock, a well-respected and legendary entertainment brand with legions of devoted customers across the country and around the world,” said Jim McGlothlin, CEO of The United Company and partner on the project, in a statement Friday.

Hard Rock operates 31 hotels and 12 casinos plus 218 cafes and Rock Shops.

According to the statement, the new casino would be named Hard Rock Casino Bristol.

However, state legislators will have to legalize gambling in Virginia first.

You can read the full statement from the Alliance Group below: