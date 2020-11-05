Hard Rock intends to open temporary casino by fourth quarter next year, city manager says

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock intends to open a temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia by the fourth quarter of 2021, according to City Manager Randy Eads.

However, Eads said that depends on approval by the Virginia Lottery Board.

The temporary casino would be located at the former Belk store in the former Bristol Mall and would feature slots, table games, a restaurant, and a coffee shop.

Hard Rock plans to build a casino and resort on the property after voters approved legalizing casino-style gambling in a referendum in the November election.