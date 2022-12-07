BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock International and the Bristol community celebrated the beginning of a permanent casino location in Bristol on Wednesday.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 500 Gate City Highway in Bristol will be around 300,000 square feet and feature 1,300 slots, 50 game tables, a sports book, multiple dining options, an entertainment venue and more, a release from Hard Rock officials states.

“From the very start, this property’s economic and community impact has surpassed expectations, and we are thrilled to unveil what’s coming next,” said Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International.

The project is said to create 900-1,000 construction jobs and once completed, the hotel and casino will bring over 1,200 full and part-time jobs to the Bristol area.

“This is an exciting day for Bristol,” said Allie Evangelista, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. “Our temporary casino has been a tremendous success, and we already have welcomed guests from all 50 states.

Until the permanent location is complete, guests can still enjoy the ‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock.’

The celebration on Wednesday featured a commemorative shovel groundbreaking with Hard Rock representatives and community leaders from the area.

Renderings of the permanent casino can be found here.