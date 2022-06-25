BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Hard Rock held the final hiring event on Saturday before the temporary casino opens in Bristol, Virginia on July 8.

The event started at 11 a.m. and ran through 2 p.m. Around 500 people are already employed and about 200 more came out for interviews on Saturday, many of whom were hired on the spot.

Allie Evangelista, the property president of Bristol Hard Rock and Casino said the turnout was a pleasant surprise.

“A common statement was I will do anything I just want to join the band. and so to me that’s a great attitude because a lot of people that have joined us so far this either their first casino job or their first time they’ve been in a casino and we are teaching them already and they are learning a new career a new opportunity to build a career here with us in Bristol,” Evangelista said.

Those interested in working at the new casino can check online to see if there are still openings left.