KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hard Rock found a new home for furniture left over at what was once the Bristol Mall.

A release on Friday stated the casino donated the remnants of the shopping hub to the Habitat to Humanity’s Re-Store in Kingsport.

“This is just one way Hard Rock is choosing to serve the community we’re a part of,” said Allie Evangelista, the president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. “We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Habitat for Humanity to generate funds they can use to build homes for families in our community.”

Hard Rock has donated thousands of dollars worth of commercial-grade furniture and supplies to Habitat stores, according to the release. Items include kiosks and large flower pots, which are re-used by local small business owners.

“I can tell you — we retrieved between 10-15 enormous pots and every single one has sold; those were a hit,” said Laura Kelly, the executive director of Holston Habitat for Humanity. “The partnership between Holston Habitat for Humanity and Hard Rock was a no-brainer! We are grateful for Hard Rock investing in our community and can’t wait to see what else we accomplish together.”

The donation from Hard Rock will generate thousands of dollars in sales that Habitat for Humanity will use to build a new home for a Bristol single mother this fall.