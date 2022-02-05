Hard Rock Casino making progress towards opening of temporary casino, hiring of staff

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – This weekend marked a milestone in the development of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol as efforts got underway to hire the first of thousands of jobs.

In November of 2020, voters in Bristol, Virginia said yes to a new casino and resort to be built.

Casino officials said the temporary casino is on track to come to the old Bristol Mall property around June, with the full project coming two years later, in 2024.

Dozens gathered on Saturday to hear about the casino’s new opportunities and how they can get involved.

“I’m really interested in the host, the casino host, and promotions,” Debbie Odum said. “I lived here most of my life, and I know a lot of people, and I think you know that would be valuable.”

Some new hires won’t have to wait long, they’ll be beginning their job in a matter of weeks.

“We’ll start a dealer’s training school in a few weeks and so that’s a six-week process,” Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International Jon Lucas said. “We’re looking for dealers, we’re looking for security folks, looking for surveillance folks and laying the groundwork and foundation for all the other positions in hospitality.”

Lucas said the overall project will bring anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 jobs, and the temporary facility will bring about 300.

“Things like the hotel tower, the entertainment, Hard Rock Live, that will be part of the permanent casino,” Vice President of Talent and Team Member Relations Meaghan Ryan said. “We will still have gaming operations of course and food and beverage operations for the temporary.”

If you’re looking for a position, casino officials said all available jobs will be posted on their website by the end of next week.

“We’re looking for people that love to give great service that love to come to work and have a good time and that are passionate about what they do,” Ryan said. “We’ve already seen that in the area.”

“I’m ready for the excitement and helping the City of Bristol, Virginia,” Odum said. “They really need it, and I’m excited.”

Casino officials said they’re planning to hold more hiring events over the next few months, those are yet to be announced.