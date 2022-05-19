WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Economic impacts from the future Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino will be the center of discussion at the Southwest Virginia Economic Forum.

This will be the seventh year that the university has hosted the forum, but this year entrepreneurs from around the region have their sights set on the soon-to-be-established hotel and casino in Bristol, Virginia by Hard Rock.

The university says it will host a panel of experts to talk about the new casino. The panel will include business leaders and owners who will discuss how regional entrepreneurs are gearing up for the temporary casino’s grand opening in July.

UVA-Wise will hold the event at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on May 25 starting at 8 p.m. The event will cost $20 to attend virtually and $40 to attend in person.

For more information on the event and to see the entire agenda, click here to visit the UVA-Wise website.