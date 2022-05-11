BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock Bristol will hold more hiring events this week and early next week.

The first will take place Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all positions. A second event for food and beverage positions will be held Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The hiring events will take place at the Bristol Conference Center, 3005 Linden Drive, Bristol, Virginia.

On all four days, panels are tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

“We are excited to continue hosting more hiring events, including ones this week and next,” Hard Rock Bristol President Allie Evangelista said in a release. “Residents in Bristol, and across the region, are showing great interest in a diversity of career opportunities with Hard Rock.”

Hard Rock recently announced that a temporary casino would open at the former Bristol Mall location in July. The permanent hotel and casino are expected to open in the summer of 2024.