BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino is expecting a large crowd this weekend with March Madness underway.

Fans like Anthony Napoln say his strategy is rooting for the underdog.

“Louisiana. I am high on them,” Napoln said. “They’re a big underdog against Tennessee. That’s the team I’ll be betting.”

Some strategy when placing bets comes from paying attention during the season leading up to March Madness.

“Pretty much watch basketball all year and just, you know, a little bit of luck, a lot of luck actually,” said Napoln. “But you know just trying to get lucky and win some money.”

Tony Eller, another sports betting fan, said he is careful when placing bets.

“All in all I don’t overdo it, trying to stay within a budget,” said Eller.

Eller also said that when placing bets you want to look out for consistency and pay attention to any injuries that a player might have.

“I made a $200 bet and a parlay, when you bet multiple teams on the same bet,” said Eller. “The best five I could find for $200 pays $5,000.”

The Bristol Casino will be open for all of March Madness and online sports betting is legal in both Tennessee and Virginia.