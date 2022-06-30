BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Leading up to the grand opening of the Bristol Casino, Hard Rock has a week filled with events.

The events are scheduled to take place from July 5-7. Attendance at these events is invite-only and not open to the general public.

Friends & Family Event – Guests will have the opportunity to experience the Mr. Lucky’s and Brick’d restaurants.

  • Tuesday, July 5
  • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Bristol Mall – Site of the Casino

Team Member Rally – Guests will enjoy BBQ and a cookout, along with outdoor games, activities and photo op stations.

  • Wednesday, July 6
  • 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bristol Motor Speedway

Community Support Event – Guests will experience live entertainment and be served appetizers and dinner.

  • Thursday, July 7
  • 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Bristol Mall – Site of the Casino

Grand Opening

  • Friday, July 8
  • 9 a.m. to 10 a.m – Media walkthrough of the Casino
  • 11 a.m. – Grand opening event
  • 2 p.m. – Casino doors open to the general public

For more information visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.