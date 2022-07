BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock announced it will host a dealer school hiring event for its temporary Bristol Casino.

The hiring event will take place Monday, July 18 from 4–8 p.m. at the Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Highway. To register for the event, click here.

The dealer school will be open to new dealers, but Hard Rock says there are still positions available for experienced dealers.

The school will begin on July 25 and run for four weeks.