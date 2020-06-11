‘Hard decisions’ on budget confront Washington County

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Only one thing’s been certain during the Washington County budget process this spring — county leaders face difficult decisions in the COVID-19 battered economy.

After days of budget committee meetings and requests for officeholders to cut their budgets, the county published a proposed budget Tuesday for the fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1. It projected property tax revenues would decrease by $750,000 and local sales tax revenues would return to the levels of fiscal 2019.

“It’s a very difficult year and there are a lot of uncertainties we’re facing this next fiscal year,” Mayor Joe Grandy said Tuesday. “We’re trying to take a conservative approach and make sure we can operate the county efficiently with the funds we have available.”

Those available funds, as currently envisioned, include a total of $2 million transferred from the debt service and capital projects funds to make up expected revenue shortfalls.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy

The school system, meanwhile, plans to use $3.4 million from its roughly $8 million reserves to balance its budget. The school board initially asked the county for an additional $1.7 million from county general fund (property tax) revenues before budget committee members asked them to go back to the drawing board.

“We just didn’t have it available this year,” Grandy said.

The transfer tactics haven’t been uncommon during what Grandy said has been a six-year period of very slow growth, averaging about 0.7 percent. Expenses have typically risen by closer to 2 percent, with annual 2 percent employee raises comprising the bulk of that.

“Against an over 2 percent inflation factor that is just not a sustainable model over time,” Grandy said. It creates a “structural deficit” that grows year by year, with raises for the county’s 450-odd employees costing about $350,000 a year, or about a penny on the property tax rate.

“We have been able to do this for the employees of Wahsington County, they’re our biggest asset and we feel good about it, but it comes at a cost,” Grandy said.

The coming year appears to be much different, and it’s set to combine belt-tightening with continued supplements. Those include $1 million from the debt service fund, $750,000 from the general capital projects fund and $250,000 from a newly formed education capital projects fund.

Until Wednesday, they also included the first year in more than a half-decade without raises for the employees covered under the county’s general fund. But on Tuesday Grandy learned spending in May had been below budget enough to help get the county across the fiscal year finish line without having to transfer $900,000 from a reserve fund, as had been expected.

In addition to the raises, that will allow the county to return volunteer fire department contributions back to a level even with their 2020 allocations.

The school system had budgeted for employee raises in its initial budget. That decision bumps the system’s salary and benefits line up by $2.7 million, accounting for the bulk of the $3.4 million budgeted dip into reserves.

Salaries and benefits comprise 78 percent of the schools’ $74,123,304 proposed budget. Grandy said he expects the schools to end fiscal 2020 with about $8 million in fund balance, and added that if revenues remain challenged or even get worse, the school system will face tough decisions soon.

“Taking nearly half of that would be a significant change and they could only do it once,” he said. “So I think that presents some problems for them in the next fiscal year, but for now once again they’re able to balance their budget without any required revenue from the general fund of Washington County.”

Chances are the schools won’t have to transfer the entire $3.4 million once June 2021 arrives. More often than not, just like the county, the school system projects conservatively.

This is no ordinary year, however, and the heavy reliance on sales tax by Tennessee public schools means anything could happen. The state budget, including funding for schools through the BEP program, isn’t complete.

Superintendent Bill Flanary said during a short budget committee meeting Wednesday that even if the state “claws back” some of its earlier promised money for schools, the county system can adjust and make up the difference.

Trouble ahead?

After years of very slow growth, fiscal 2020 was trending toward a better growth rate before COVID-19 hit, Grandy said.

“We were on a trajectory to be maybe 1 1/2 percent growth which would have been double previous years. We were creeping out of this no growth condition.”

If things don’t turn back in that better direction Washington County will face even more hard decisions in the coming years.

Grandy said the county government has gotten more efficient in recent years – saving significantly on health insurance, for instance, partly through use of its own primary care clinic.

“In every budget cycle we’re finding new ways to gain efficiencies, but ther’s a point in time where the wedge becomes much more narrow. and we need to get growth in Washington County in order to support the government.”

That would be the type of growth the likes of which the area hasn’t seen regularly since around 2006. It would be distinctly noticeable — “it would look like Knoxville has looked, like Nashville has looked, with cranes in the air and major construction going on.”

The alternative, Grandy said, is some truly difficult choices in the future.

“Without a property tax increase you just reduce service,” he said.

“There are some places where we could look to do that but I think most county citizens have come to expect this level of service that they get from the libraries, the courts, the sheriff’s department the highway department.

“Where do you start making those changes? That’s a hard question. We would much rather see expansion, growth and the opportunity to move forward rather than look into cutting services.”