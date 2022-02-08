Harbor Freight tools in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Harbor Freight Tools will look to extend its reach in the Tri-Cities after announcing the launch of an Elizabethton location at 791 W Elk Avenue in the spring.

According to a release from Harbor Freight, the opening will bring around 25-30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates and other seasonal opportunities. The retail chain provides competitive starting rates, benefits and holiday vacation, as employees enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas Day from home, the release states.

“Harbor Freight Tools recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry. Forbes Magazine has recently recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s Best Employers for Veterans for two years in a row.” said a Harbor Freight Tools official.

The Elizabethton store will reinforce Harbor Freight’s franchise in the Tri-Cities, joining Greeneville, Johnson City and Kingsport locations.

Applicants can visit www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Elizabethton, TN” for upcoming openings.