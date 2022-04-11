ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Harbor Freight is set to officially open its fourth location in News Channel 11’s Northeast Tennessee viewing area on Saturday, April 23.

The tool store, located at 791 W. Elk Ave., will officially open its doors at 8 a.m. and will remain open seven days a week from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The location marks Harbor Freight’s 38th store in Tennessee and created 25-30 new jobs in the community, according to a press release. The store features a full selection of tools along with equipment relating to automotive, welding supplies, air and power tools, lawn care and more.

Forbes Magazine in 2021 recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in retail, the release stated, and also as a top employer for women, veterans and in terms of diversity.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Elizabethton and all of Carter County,” said Brad Campbell, the district manager, in the news release. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”