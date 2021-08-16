Happy Valley High students participate in ‘Arrive Alive Tour’ driving simulation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A nationwide tour made its way to Carter County Monday with the goal of heightening students’ awareness of some avoidable dangers faced while driving.

The “Arrive Alive Tour” uses a simulator and virtual reality to provide students with a hands-on look at how dangerous drunk and distracted driving is.

Students at Happy Valley High School participated in the tour Monday.

The National Safety Council reports that cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year. Almost 330,000 injuries occur each year from accidents caused by texting while driving.