ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Happy Valley High School on Thursday after a report of a student making threats to harm other students.

According to a release from the CCSO, the incident was reported at 12:45 p.m., and the high school was placed on a ‘soft lockdown’ while officers investigated the reported threat.

Students reportedly involved in the incident were interviewed, and a search was conducted by officers.

“Some cell phones were seized as evidence to be reviewed and the investigation into this incident is

continuing,” Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said.

No weapons were found as a result of the search, but charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, states the release.