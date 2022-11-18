ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ahead of the school’s centennial, Happy Valley High School dedicated a memorial for fallen alumni on Friday.

Two veterans and Happy Valley graduates donated the memorial in recognition of their fallen classmates.

Tony McKeehan lost three family members in battle, including his older brother Louis McKeehan. He said memorializing these heroes on campus is the least he could do.

“Just imagine going to school here and then getting the call and going into a foreign land and fighting in war and losing your life. Just, what more could you give,” said McKeehan, who also served in the army.

Veterans honored in the memorial lost their lives in conflicts ranging from World War II to Operation Desert Storm. One, Selby Campbell, died on the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

McKeehan said building the monument was important to him in part because he can relate to the families who have lost loved ones. Besides his brother, McKeehan lost a son serving in the military.

“I can feel their pain and what they went through by losing a son, a brother or whatever relation because I lost my son,” McKeehan said, “I know what that is and there’s a lot of grief.”

Many other family members attended the dedication, including relatives of Marine Harold W. Wilson, who died serving in the Vietnam War.

News Channel 11 spoke with his brother, Don Wilson. He said that Happy Valley High was the perfect place to honor his brother.

“He’s back up here on Warrior Hill, that’s where he should be,” Wilson said. Wilson, who is ten years younger than his brother, said his one regret is that he never got to see Harold play football for Happy Valley.

Mckeehan said he thought his brother would be proud if he saw the memorial today.