Happy Valley High School hits home fields for first time in 2 years

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — After facing flood damage and the inability to practice and play on their home field, Happy Valley High School’s 2020 baseball team went to bat at home for the first time in two years.

News Channel 11 spoke to Happy Valley Diamond Club Treasurer Sherry Ayers, who said there was an outpouring of community help and support to prepare the fields for not only this season but seasons to come.

“We’ve had parents; we’ve had people who used to play here; we’ve had just all kinds of people who have come out and helped,” Ayers said.

Flooding in February added more damage to the fields and dugouts, with up to three inches of excess ground water, according to Ayers.

“When the first flood came, it was like the creek was running across the field,” Ayers said. “So, all the fields were completely flooded. We had about two to three inches of water on each field.”

Before 2020’s rainfall, the record-breaking rain the Tri-Cities experienced in February 2019 cost the high school $70,000 in damage repairs.

