CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Happy Valley High School is about to ring in a milestone of 100 years, but before they highlight their service to the community, their focus is on honoring alumni who served.

For the first time, graduates who have served our country and were killed in action are being honored in a new memorial. These graduates span from World War II era service to the service today.

Friday at 1:30 p.m. will be the memorial dedication on campus, and the community is welcome to attend.

Dr. Paul Blair and Tony McKeehan sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to share what this moment means to them.