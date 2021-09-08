Happy Valley High hosted ‘Healing and Unity Service’ amid regional COVID-19 surge

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Happy Valley High School along with two local churches hosted a session for those who might be experiencing dread and uneasiness amid the ongoing pandemic.

School officials teamed with Sinking Creek and Zion Baptist churches to make the event available to the public, and one speaker noted the pandemic’s toll on staff and students.

“There’s just so many debates and discussions and arguments, and it’s good tonight to put all that away and not worry about masks or vaccinations or this and that and just come together and say, ‘We’re all struggling,'” said Happy Valley Middle Principal Brandon Young.. “Let’s just pull all of that aside for just a moment and let’s just love each other.”

Young said that much of the stress affecting his students stems from the ongoing spread among young people in the community.