Happy Valley football team reads to students, encourage them to reach for their dreams

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Junior and senior members of the Happy Valley High School football teamed kicked off their Friday with a good book.

Team members read to students at the Happy Valley Elementary School.

It’s part of a five year tradition at the school.

The football players also talked with the younger students about the importance of going to class and doing their best.

“We just want to motivate them and give them words of encouragement and let them know they can reach their dreams,” said Cameron Slone, a senior on the football team.

“It’s great for our kids to be able to interact with them and show them the importance of being able to read and be able to do the things necessary to earn a good education,” Coach Jason Jarrett said.