Happy Valley Credit Union: Caller asking for customers social security numbers over the phone is a scam

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Happy Valley Credit Union in Elizabethton are warning customers following a report of someone calling and asking for social security numbers.

Happy Valley Credit Union officials said in a news release that they’ve received a report of “someone calling a member advising they are with Happy Valley Credit Union, and asking for account numbers and Social Security numbers. “

Credit Union officials said they would not call customers and request that information.

They also asked customers NEVER to give account numbers or social security numbers to anyone if you did not initiate the call.