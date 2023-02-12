ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Animal lovers braved the rainy weather on Sunday during the 2nd Annual ‘Happy Tails 5k’, hosted by The Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, a local non-profit organization.

This event worked to raise funding to build a spay-neuter clinic in Carter County that would offer low-cost procedures to animal owners, the organization said.

Participants gave to a good cause, all while getting some exercise with their furry friends. Runners and walkers were encouraged to bring their dogs along for the jog.

“You take that first step and the first step is always the hardest. And once you take that first step, the second one’s a little easier, and so forth and so on. And you just have to get out there and do it,” said participant Patty Gentry.

“It supports a great cause. We love animals. We love dogs and cats and horses and everything. And it supports Carter County Humane Society. And it’s really why we came out today,” Gentry told News Channel 11.

Those that didn’t make the 5k event can still support the planned spay-neuter facility in Carter County by visiting The Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter’s website.