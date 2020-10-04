Happy 100th, Mamie! Local woman celebrates one century Sunday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local woman doesn’t happen to have any secrets regarding her longevity; in fact, she said she is just as surprised about her 100th birthday as she was from the parade family and friends threw for her.

Mamie Keys celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday and watched as cars honks and hands waved as they passed her house, which was decked out in decor and celebratory signs.

HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY, MAMIE!!



Family members drove from as far away as Florida to organize a birthday parade to help Mamie of Jonesborough celebrate her 100th year!



Family drove from as far away as Florida to spend the special day with Mamie, who had to cancel big birthday party plans due to the pandemic.

That didn’t faze her fun, though, because loved ones organized an event Mamie’s never experienced.

“I talked [family and friends] out of having a big party because of the times and things going on, and they’ve done bigger than they would have,” Mamie said through laughter. “I would’ve never thought of something like this…it’ll do for all 100 years.”

Mamie grew up in Piney Flats, where she graduated from Mary Hughes High School. She stays active on social media, with over 9,000 followers on Pinterest. The 100-year-old keeps her mind and hands busy with jigsaw puzzles and crocheting.

From all of us at News Channel 11, happy 100th birthday, Mamie!