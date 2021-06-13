Happening tonight: Main Street Brews & Tunes continues in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s oldest town is set for weekly good eats and live music events throughout the warmer months.

Main Street’s second Brews & Tunes event of the season will launch Sunday night from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Storytelling Plaza, where folks can expect local food trucks, craft beer and live music.

Yee-Haw brewery will host this Brews & Tunes event, where musician Daniel Byrd will perform starting at 5 p.m.

Brews & Tunes will kick off every Sunday — except July 4 — until the end of September.