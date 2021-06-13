Happening tonight: Main Street Brews & Tunes continues in Jonesborough

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: MAIN STREET BREWS & TUNES VIA FACEBOOK

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s oldest town is set for weekly good eats and live music events throughout the warmer months.

Main Street’s second Brews & Tunes event of the season will launch Sunday night from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Storytelling Plaza, where folks can expect local food trucks, craft beer and live music.

Yee-Haw brewery will host this Brews & Tunes event, where musician Daniel Byrd will perform starting at 5 p.m.

Brews & Tunes will kick off every Sunday — except July 4 — until the end of September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss