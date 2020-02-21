Happening Today: SCSO news conference at 2 p.m. regarding AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are expected to give an update on an ongoing AMBER Alert case Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said Friday, “Please be advised that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will hold a short press conference at 2:00 PM today to update members of the media regarding the status of our investigation in reference to missing child Evelyn Boswell.”

UPDATE: We now have information that indicates the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts.



Spot it? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/y2xl7KBY6M — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 21, 2020

