Happening this weekend: Events kicking off in the Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — There will be plenty of events to choose from throughout the Tri-Cities over the weekend.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of the region’s happenings below:

Abingdon Recycle Day

When: Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 314 Depot Square

What: Gives residents and business owners the opportunity to rid themselves of unwanted, recyclable material.

Appalachian Fair

When: All day Saturday

Where: 100 Lakeview St.

What: The Appalachian Fair celebrates 95 years in Gray and will wrap up events on Saturday.

BBQ, Blues & Brews

When: Saturday, August 28 at 5 p.m.

Where: Elizabethton Covered Bridge

What: This event is for the entire family, with live music and food.

Cherokee Heritage Day

When: Saturday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1651 W. Elk Ave.

What: Sycamore Shoals will host the event that aims to celebrate Cherokee history and heritage.

Thirsty Orange

When: Saturday, August 28 at 2 p.m.

Where: Founders Park at 225 Commerce St.

What: Participants will have the opportunity to try local brews only available at the festival. Music and food will be available as well.

Note: Those under 21 years of age are not permitted to attend this event.

Vietnam Reenactment

When: Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 2620 S. Roan St.

What: This marks the first Vietnam reenactment in East Tennessee and serves to recognize and honor Vietnam veterans and soldiers.

Voting Rights March

When: Saturday, August 28 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Bristol sign on State Street

What: The Sullivan County Democratic Party will host the Voting Rights March to raise awareness to voting restrictions