Happening this weekend: Events kicking off in the Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — There will be plenty of events to choose from throughout the Tri-Cities over the weekend.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of the region’s happenings below:

Abingdon Recycle Day
When: Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 314 Depot Square
What: Gives residents and business owners the opportunity to rid themselves of unwanted, recyclable material.

Appalachian Fair
When: All day Saturday
Where: 100 Lakeview St.
What: The Appalachian Fair celebrates 95 years in Gray and will wrap up events on Saturday.

BBQ, Blues & Brews
When: Saturday, August 28 at 5 p.m.
Where: Elizabethton Covered Bridge
What: This event is for the entire family, with live music and food.

Cherokee Heritage Day
When: Saturday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1651 W. Elk Ave.
What: Sycamore Shoals will host the event that aims to celebrate Cherokee history and heritage.

Thirsty Orange
When: Saturday, August 28 at 2 p.m.
Where: Founders Park at 225 Commerce St.
What: Participants will have the opportunity to try local brews only available at the festival. Music and food will be available as well.
Note: Those under 21 years of age are not permitted to attend this event.

Vietnam Reenactment
When: Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 2620 S. Roan St.
What: This marks the first Vietnam reenactment in East Tennessee and serves to recognize and honor Vietnam veterans and soldiers.

Voting Rights March
When: Saturday, August 28 at 10:30 a.m.
Where: Bristol sign on State Street
What: The Sullivan County Democratic Party will host the Voting Rights March to raise awareness to voting restrictions

