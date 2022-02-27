JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re a fan of the crackle and pop of old-school vinyl or are kind enough to rewind cassettes, you may want to swing by the East Tennessee Music Collectors Show in Johnson City.

The gathering marked the first of the year, and will run until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Entry is $2 per person.

“Music Brings people together,” said Gregg Biggs of CVC Collectibles. “There’s all kind of different people that like all kinds of different things so this is probably the best one day record store in Johnson City.”

The venue plays host to music of varying genre and format, including international recordings and press kits. While today’s may not last forever, the event is slated for sometime in May of 2022.