HAPPENING NOW: Annual Carter Co. Cruise-In to benefit local children’s charities

News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Car enthusiasts across the region have a chance to look at several vehicles, while also benefiting charities across the region today.

The annual Carter County Car Club all-day cruise-in is happening now in downtown Elizabethton until 5 p.m.

Awards will be presented in several categories, including best in show.

While walking throughout the downtown district, stores will be staying open later than usual to help accommodate foot traffic.

All proceeds from today’s cruise-in will benefit several children’s charities the car club is involved with.

Posted by cartercountycarclubtn.com on Wednesday, February 20, 2019

After 5 p.m., the regular weekend cruise-in will last until 9 p.m.

The weekend cruise-in happens each Saturday starting at 5 p.m. until October.

