Hands-On Unicoi County provides free day of fun for families

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday’s hot and beautiful weather made for the perfect day outdoors at the Unicoi County Family YMCA for a free, fun-filled event.

“Hands on Unicoi” hosted by the Unicoi YMCA is happening now. Event runs till 5pm. Kids and family can check out the many vendors including “touch a truck”, speak to Firemen, TWRA agents, and more! Open and free to the public! Full story tonight on @WJHL11 with @KellyGros_WJHL pic.twitter.com/73LxcenTe1 — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) May 22, 2021

The Hands-On Unicoi County event brought in families to participate in a wide range of activities everyone could enjoy — from demonstrations from community tradesmen to touch-a-truck events that allowed children to interact with tractors, excavators and dump trucks.

The event’s organizer, Laura Elliot, said that Saturday’s hands-on family fun day followed after a year of staying inside.

“We’ve kind of been in isolation for so long, so we wanted to have a hands-on thing,” Elliot said. “It began as a home school idea to where we could do some hands-on experience with skills and trades and just kind of learn and connect the home schoolers with the community.”

Other organizations at the event included USA Raft and Christian Care Center of Unicoi County.