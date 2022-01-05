Hands On! Discovery Center to celebrate 35th anniversary with mosaic

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee Children’s Museum first opened back in 1987. Now, three and a half decades later, Hands On! Discovery Center is set to honor the museum’s legacy and the community with a special project.

“A mosaic collection of photos,” museum director and CEO Andy Marquart said. “We are encouraging families and anyone in the region to submit a photo of themselves.”

Marquart said the photos can be of individuals or families, either relaxing at home or out exploring in the community.

“Your picture will then go permanently into the mosaic,” he said. “The mosaic will then portray a giant 35th anniversary icon and logo and will live in the museum permanently.”

The mosaic will also be able to be viewed virtually on the museum’s website.

Marquart noted that there is a $35 cost to submit a photo. If an individual or family chooses to submit more than one photo, each additional photo will cost $5 less.

“You can submit as many [photos] as you like,” he said. “And by the eighth photo it’s free.”

Marquart noted that nine out of every ten dollars donated through this fundraiser project will feed directly back into the museum’s programs and educational outcomes.

“When people give it allows us to improve exhibits, come up with new programs, to welcome field trips at a discounted rate,” he said. “It allows us to go on outreaches in the community and to schools. This money goes towards supporting programmatic efforts at the museum.”

For those that wish to submit photos for the mosaic project, you can do so here.