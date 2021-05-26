Hands On! Discovery Center releases Summer activity plans

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hands On! Discovery Center announced a slate of new programs and activities on Wednesday, starting with extra open hours.

According to a press release, guests can expect the center to remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

On June 2, visitors can experience “Rhinos in the Paleo Hall” which houses information and activities centered around a new species of Rhino discovered at Gray Fossil Site and assorted Art Studio programs featuring exhibits and activities inspired by legendary artists like Monet and Van Gogh.

Monday through Thursday of each week in June, Hands On! participants can stop by the Discovery Cart for a rotating cast of puzzles and toys with development in mind.

June 21 will host the Solar-Scope for Summer Solstice, allowing guests to use a Celestron EclipSmart telescope designed to allow users to indirectly and safely view the surface of the Sun. Also on June 21 families can request “Challenge Packs” to take the learning home with them. Free with admission, the release states that each pack contains varied lessons, challenges and prompts.

