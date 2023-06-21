GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The next president and chief executive officer of the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray was named Wednesday.

Dale McCreedy, Ph.D. has been chosen by the center’s board of directors as the next Hands On! leader. She will start in the role in July, according to a release from the center.

McCreedy was selected after a nationwide search that lasted almost a year. The release states she has an “extensive background in science centers and community-based partnerships.”

Prior to coming to Hands On!, McCreedy worked at the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring in Murfreesboro for seven years and oversaw audience and community engagement. Before moving to the Volunteer State, McCreedy spearheaded curriculum and programs at the Franklin Institute in Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to be joining Hands On! Discovery Center at this exciting time,” McCreedy said in the release. “The staff is fantastic, the museum is poised for growth, and the time is right to leverage the rich resources of the museum and dig site with opportunities to work closely with Hands On!’s very supportive community in reaching our fullest potential.”