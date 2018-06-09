Hands Across the Border initiative kicks off summer travel season

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) — State and local law enforcement partnered for the annual “Hands Across the Border” initiative to kick off the summer travel season across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police hosted a joint checking detail on Friday night.
The two-hour traffic-safety operation netted 13 traffic violations that included two individuals driving with suspended licenses, one adult who failed to buckle up, one child who was not in a child safety seat and three-vehicle inspection violations.
“This annual initiative is not about issuing summonses, but about reminding area residents that Virginia and Tennessee, state and local law enforcement are committed to traffic safety,” said 1/Sgt. Mike Willis, Virginia State Police Area 27/Bristol Office Commander. “With the summer travel season upon us, we need all drivers now more than ever to drive to save lives by always buckling up, complying with speed limits, driving distraction-free, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
