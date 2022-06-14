TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Record heat and temperatures that feel like over 100 degrees are expected in the region this week.

Heat like this isn’t entirely typical for this region, but it is possible.

Storms early Tuesday morning helped cool off the region for the day, but on Wednesday, temperatures in the mid-90s are likely to return, according to Storm Team 11.

While many may seek refuge from the heat in pools or indoors soaking in some cold air conditioning, others are staying outdoors.

Many jobs take place outside and need to get done, no matter the temperature. Construction crews across Kingsport are pushing through this heat wave to complete projects across the city. One ongoing project is re-paving in the Jersey Street area off Lynn Garden Drive.

According to Lee Daniels, the training coordinator for the City of Kingsport, city workers have an app run by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that monitors the heat. He said if it gets into extreme temperatures, they will work on other assignments that day, not outdoors.

However, he said Tuesday the weather is doable for his crews as long as they remember to hydrate and rest in the shade.

“Staying hydrated is the most important thing you can do to stave off any heat illness, taking regular breaks which they do about every two hours or so, and making sure those breaks are in the shade,” said Daniels.

Other jobs, such as airport maintenance also operate partially outdoors.

While Tri-Cities Regional staff can’t speak for the airline employees, they sent News Channel 11 this statement regarding the heat and safety measures in place:

“Tri-Cities Airport Authority employees that are mainly outside are our maintenance team. To help protect them during extreme summer temperatures, planned or scheduled outdoor duties [are set] to begin at 7 AM and end by noon or 1 PM. We ensure they have plenty of fluids, sunscreen, and protective hats. We also have air conditioning in a number of the tractors used on the airfield.” Kristi Haulsee, Airport Spokesperson

While certain jobs require work outdoors, this summer, kids are choosing to be outside, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune from this record-breaking heat.

At The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County and Johnson City, each child is issued a water bottle that stays at the facility, ensuring constant hydration throughout the day. Robin Crumley, the President and CEO, said they’ve also adjusted the times when campers are outside.

“We keep our outside activities kind of limited to early morning, for us that’s 7:30 to 11 to try and stay ahead of the afternoon heat,” Crumley said.

At Science Hill High School, sports practices will be taking place throughout the summer. Head football coach Stacy Carter said constant hydration is a requirement for each practice. They will also consider even more safety measures, should the temperatures rise even more.

“We’re constantly on our kids and saying how important hydration is, but water stations are a big thing. We’ve changed a lot in the last 20 years in terms of doing it the right way to ensure our kids are hydrated,” Carter said. “We’ll go what we call shell-less which is just shoulder pads and helmets so there are ways to do that, and you’ve just got to be really aware and, of course, our trainers will check the heat temps, there are certain things we have to get shut down for when it gets so hot.”

If you plan on being outside during this heat wave for extended periods of time, health officials can’t stress enough the importance of hydration. They say to drink more water than you think you need.