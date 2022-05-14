HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department has finally completed and unveiled a brand new station.

The station is located at the corner of 19 E and Simerly Creek Road and is the new ‘Station 3.’

Cheif Chris Issacs of the Hampton Valley Forge VFD said the location is important for several reasons. The location will cut down on response time and homes nearby will get better insurance benefits for having a fire department so close by.

“Talks for this building have been in the works for more than 20 years, it has been a want and a need for our community. We’ve always wanted to do it, but there’s always priorities higher when you come to budgets, and volunteer fire departments,” Issacs said.

The station is dedicated to Issac’s father Donnie who served as a firefighter for more than 30 years.