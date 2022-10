CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday.

According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire.

Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire department responding and was assisted by Hampton VFD and Butler VFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.