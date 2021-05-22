Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department breaks ground for 3rd station

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department (HVFVD) spent Saturday morning breaking ground on what will be its third station in the community.

HVFVD Chief Chris Isaacs said the project has been in the works for more than two decades, and now that it’s underway, a thousand additional homes will reside within 5 miles of a fire station.

“The officers of Hampton Fire Department started out as junior firemen when our parents were all officers, and now, 20 plus years later, we are all officers…[The third fire station] was a conversation that our parents had — that we need this.

“By us placing this station, this covers probably 1,000 homes; it’s going to put them within a 5-mile range so they’ll have more insurance options, their insurance will drop along testing.”

The third station will sit at 106 Simerly Creek Road behind Hampton Elementary School and is being built by a group of volunteers. The station was partially funded by the county.

It will house one engine, an AED provided by the Mountain Electric Operation Pocket Change Grant and a community park.

The construction will take six months to complete.