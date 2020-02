ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle is on top of another near a pizza restaurant in Elizabethton along Highway 91.

According to a post from the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, one vehicle has run up on top of another near Poppy’s Pizza.

The post says Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene checking for injuries.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to the scene.