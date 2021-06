HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County home was destroyed Sunday night after a fire.

According to the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the 200 block of Simms Hill Road just before 10 p.m.

No one was injured during the fire, crews said.

HVFVFD told News Channel 11 the house is considered a total loss.

Crews cleared the scene at 11:31 p.m.