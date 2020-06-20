Hampton Valley Forge VFD hosts annual fireworks sale

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fireworks sales have officially opened for the season.

One local volunteer Fire Department in Hampton, Tennessee, has opened its doors once again to host the annual sale of fireworks in order to raise funds for their station.

Chief Chris Issacs tells me that so far, “Today has been one of the best opening days we’ve had in memory”. This is the main fundraiser for the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department. @WJHL11 #fireworks #fundraiser pic.twitter.com/RqgduOazFD — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) June 20, 2020

“We’ve done this for right at 20 years now,” said Chief Chris Isaacs. “This is our main fundraiser for the year. This is how we support our fire department and provide the service we do for the community by the community supporting these fireworks”

Isaacs added that all proceeds will go towards the equipment, fuel costs, and other needs the fire department will need throughout the year to operate.