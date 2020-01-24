Hampton Valley Forge VFD: Home destroyed after high winds caused flames to grow quickly

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters confirm no one was injured after a fire destroyed a home on Garrison Hollow Road Friday morning.

According to the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Garrison Hollow Road at 8:01 a.m.

Photo: Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department

HVFVFD confirmed the tenant was home at the time of the blaze but was able to escape without injury.

According to HVFVFD, the high winds in the area fanned the flames and caused it to spread and grow quickly.

The home is considered a total loss.

Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Watauga Fire Department assisted at the scene.