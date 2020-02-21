Hampton Valley Forge VFD: Camper, 2 cars destroyed after carport catches fire at mobile home

Breaking News
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two vehicles and a camper were destroyed after a carport fire damaged a mobile home.

According to the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, fire crews were called to a mobile home fire in the 2000 block of Bob Little Road around 3:15 a.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived, they found a carport with a camper and two cars burning and threatening the mobile home.

HVFVFD says the home suffered minor damage, including broken windows and melted metal siding, but no injuries were reported.

The camper and vehicles were deemed total losses.

The West Carter County Fire Department assisted at the scene, and all crews had cleared the scene of the fire by 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

