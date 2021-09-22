Hampton Utility announces planned water outage on Sept. 23

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hampton Utility officials warned residents of a planned water outage scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23.

The outage will range from Dennis Cove Road to the intersection of Cates Corner and the end of the line on Rhododendron Drive.

This will include all side streets in Hampton, a press release said.

The outage follows as construction crews work to connect customers to a new water line, which will take “most of the day,” according to the release. Officials advise that residents store water for their households.