Hampton man arrested for attacking woman with knife, pushing her head into car window

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Jerry Lynn Ramsey (Photo: CCSO)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hampton man has been arrested after authorities say he attacked a woman with a knife.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in a vehicle on Highway 19E around 1:25 p.m. Monday.

A 20-year-old woman told deputies that Jerry Lynn Ramsey cut her with a knife, grabbed her throat, and pushed her head into the vehicle’s window.

The sheriff’s office says Ramsey and the vehicle were gone by the time deputies arrived on the scene, but a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Ramsey turned himself in at the Carter County Detention Center around 10:30 p.m. Monday. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Ramsey was released on bond Tuesday.

